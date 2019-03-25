New 798 Art District exhibition explores artists’ creativity

Nature? by Marta de Menezes Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

A new exhibition from curator Wei Ying, winner of the Hyundai Blue Prize 2018, kicked off on Friday at Beijing's 798 Art District.The exhibition Quasi-Nature: Bio Art, Borderline and Laboratory, running until June 16, features a series of installations and new media works from international artists including A Guide to the Flora and Fauna of the World and All the Insects in a House.Wei said that Quasi-Nature is focused on the Hyundai Blue Prize's theme last year, "Future Humanity," and looks to explain and discuss the human and non-human, society and nature from a global perspective. Meanwhile, it also predicts the various possibilities that may arise when art and science become one.At the opening, the theme of the Hyundai Blue Prize 2019, "Social Intelligence" was announced as well as the membership of the jury board, which will be made up of renowned curators and critics from home and aboard including John Rajchman, Wang Chunchen and Jiang Jun.Since 2017, the Hyundai Blue Prize has sought to provide young curators and scholars with a platform to show their talents.