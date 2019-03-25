Beijing’s Daxing district holds song lyrics contest

Promotional material for the Daxing district's lyrics contest Photo: Courtesy of Liu Wen

Beijing's Daxing district has kicked off a contest to see who can come up with the best song lyrics that capture the area's rich history and culture.The contest, New National Gateway, New Daxing District, will accept admissions until June, when a jury of renowned scholars and singers will choose the top 10 most memorable song lyrics to represent the district.According to one jury member, Han Jingting, the cultural relics and ruins in Daxing have played witness to the area's history and are sure to provide a clear source of inspiration for more songs.