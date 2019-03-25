Palace Museum to auction off ‘biggest creative products’: curator

A pair of heavenly lanterns and longevity lanterns, the biggest creative products ever designed by the Palace Museum, will be put up for auction in early April, the museum's curator said on Sunday.



Curator Shan Jixiang made the announcement in a speech at the 2019 Tencent Neo-Culture Creativity Conference held in Beijing, saying all the earnings from the auction will be donated to help people in China's poverty-stricken regions.



Noting the importance of poverty reduction in China's progress toward a moderately prosperous society, Shan said the museum, with its cultural and creative ideas, should be capable of contributing to the battle against poverty.



During a special exhibition for Spring Festival this year, the visiting areas of the Forbidden City were transformed into a Spring Festival cultural experience, with heavenly lanterns (tiandeng) and longevity lanterns (wanshou deng) on display at the Palace of Heavenly Purity and the Hall of Imperial Supremacy.



The lanterns, all historically accurate reconstructions based on archives from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), were installed and lit up for the first time in almost two centuries. During the Qing Dynasty, the installation and dismantling of these Spring Festival lanterns around the Forbidden City, which now houses the museum, required the work of more than 8,000 personnel, according to the museum.



Shan focused on the exploration of digital culture and creativity at the Palace Museum in his speech, vowing to further improve its digital platform and make a visit to the museum an easier, more efficient and more pleasant experience for visitors.





