Huawei exhibits foldable 5G smartphone "Mate X", "Watch GT" in Bangladesh

China's telecommunication giant Huawei has exhibited its much-talked-about foldable 5G smartphone "Mate X" in Bangladesh.



At an event held in capital Dhaka on Sunday night, Huawei Consumer Business Group of Bangladesh also demonstrated its remarkably vibrant and slim smartwatch GT and announced to launch it soon in Bangladesh.



Huawei launched its first-ever foldable smartphone recently during the 2019 Mobile World Congress (MWC) at Barcelona in Spain.



"Huawei always gives well attention to Bangladesh market. Thus, we displayed Huawei's revolutionary 5G foldable smartphone Mate X in Bangladesh following the global event. Also, we will provide smartwatch GT in Bangladesh very soon, " said Kelvin Yang, country director of Huawei Consumer Business Group (Bangladesh).



Balong 5000 has been used as a chip in the Mate X phone of 5G technology. With a single chip Balong 5000 supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, said the company in a statement.



During the exchange of data in different mode, it can reduce the cost of electricity very well. Moreover, it can also cut consumption of electricity.



Regarding to Smartwatch GT, Huawei said it is resilient to accidents because of its ceramic bezel design, stainless steel shell and DLC coating.



Smartwatch GT offers some intelligent features along with heart beat monitor, activity tracking, GPS and other smart facilities, it said.



"This new design provides a two-week battery life. Measuring in length, width and height is 46.5 mm x 46.5 mm x 10.6 mm.



Wrist coverage range is 14 - 21 cm and featuring a double crown 1.39" 454 x 454 AMOLED screen."

