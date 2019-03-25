Indonesia invites foreign observers to monitor 2019 elections

Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) have invited foreign observers to monitor the country's forthcoming presidential and legislative elections slated to be held on April 17, a KPU commissioner said here on Monday.



The foreign observers are made of official election organizers from several countries and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), KPU Commissioner Pramono Ubaid Tanthowi said.



"We invited election organizers from 33 countries and 11 international NGOs," he said, adding that they will carry out their monitoring activities from April 15 to 18.



During their stay throughout the period, the foreign observers would monitor the ballot casting process in voting stations and other related election activities.



They would provide an assessment report on the elections, the election commissioner said.



Voting will take place on April 17 from 07: 00 a.m. to 13.00 p.m. local time in each of 34 provinces across the nation.



The 2019 elections will simultaneously elect the next president who will govern the nation until 2024 and members of central and regional legislative bodies.



The 2019 president election is a rematch between incumbent President Joko Widodo and his arch-rival contender Prabowo Subianto who lost the presidential election in 2014.



The two presidential candidates are scheduled to meet in the last debate session on March 30 as part of their last campaign to attract voters.

