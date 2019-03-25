NZ orders top-level inquiry into massacres

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to make curtailed China trip

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday ordered an independent judicial inquiry into whether police and intelligence services could have prevented the Christchurch mosque attacks on March 15.



Ardern said a royal commission - the most powerful judicial probe available under New Zealand law - was needed to find out how a single gunman was able to kill 50 people in an attack that shocked the world.



"It is important that no stone is left unturned to get to how this act of terrorism occurred and how we could have stopped it," she told reporters.



Ardern also announced Monday that a long-awaited trip to China will take place at the end of the week, but had been shortened in the wake of the Christchurch mosque killings.



She said she would travel to Beijing on Sunday then hold a full day of meetings the following day with the leaders of New Zealand's largest trading partner, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, before returning home one day later.



She said she did not want to spend too long away from New Zealand as it continues to mourn the shootings.



New Zealand's spy agencies have faced criticism in the wake of the attack for concentrating on the threat from ­Islamic extremism.



Instead, the victims were all Muslims and the massacre was allegedly carried out by a white supremacist fixated on the belief that there was an Islamist plot to "invade" Western countries.



"One question we need to answer is whether or not we could or should have known more," Ardern said. "New Zealand is not a surveillance state ... but questions need to be answered."



Ardern ruled out New Zealand reintroducing the death penalty for accused gunman Brenton Tarrant, 28, who was arrested minutes after the attack on the mosques and has been charged with murder.



She said details of the royal commission were being finalized, but it would be comprehensive and would report in a timely manner. It will cover the activities of intelligence services, police, customs, immigration and any other relevant government agencies in the lead-up to the attack.



The gunman livestreamed the attack online, although New Zealand has outlawed the footage as "objectionable content."





