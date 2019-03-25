Probe opened after elderly ‘yellow vest’ protester injured

French officials faced fresh questions Sunday about the handling of the "yellow vest" protests after an elderly activist was seriously injured during a police charge in the southern city of Nice.
Prosecutors there have opened an inquiry to try to establish what happened Saturday when 73-year-old Genevieve Legay suffered head injuries.
When paramedics evacuated veteran activist Legay from the demonstration she was bleeding from the head, but still conscious, AFP journalists at the scene noted.
Her daughter later said that she had suffered several fractures to the skull and subdural hematomas.
Arie Alimi, the family's lawyer, told AFP that they would be filing a formal complaint against the authorities for violence against "a vulnerable person."
The region's governor would be named in the lawsuit, to be submitted on Monday.
"The police charge was very violent," Alimi said. "Mrs Legay ... has been very badly injured."
But contrary to some reports, she was in a stable condition and not in a coma, he added.
Photos and video footage from Saturday's protest showed her carrying a rainbow-colored flag with the word "peace" written on it.
Legay is an activist with the social justice campaign group Attac. The group published a message on its website calling for an inquiry to establish who was responsible for her injuries.
In an interview with Nice-Matin published Monday, President Emmanuel Macron
wished her "a speedy recovery, and perhaps some form of wisdom."
"When you are frail, and may be pushed around, you do not go to places that are defined as prohibited and do not put yourself in situations like this," he said.
Both local prosecutors and France's justice minister Sunday pointed out that protests in some parts of the city center had been banned.
More than 40,000 people took to the streets across France on Saturday for the 19th consecutive week of anti-government protests, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.