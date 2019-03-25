Djokovic into last 16 in Miami

Novak Djokovic returns a ball to Federico Delbonis on Sunday at the Miami Open. Photo: VCG

Novak Djokovic remains on course for a record seventh ­Miami Open title, but the world No.1 admitted to a loss of focus in a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 victory over spirited Federico Delbonis which booked his place in the last 16.Djokovic is hoping to eclipse Andre Agassi's six ATP crowns in South Florida and although the 31-year-old endured some shaky moments at Hard Rock Stadium, he still possessed enough quality during the key moments to see off the battling Delbonis.The Serbian, though, wasn't happy with letting a 5-2 advantage slip in the first set and became furious with himself as the second squirmed from his grasp.He will need to tighten up his game if he is to reach next Sunday's final with Roberto Bautista Agut waiting in the fourth round after the Spaniard defeated Italian Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-4."To be honest, I lost my focus," said Djokovic who smashed 36 winners compared to 24 from Delbonis. "I should have done better I think mentally than I have done at the end of the first two sets."Djokovic had looked impressive in the second round win over Bernard Tomic and the Serbian continued his decent form by immediately imposing himself onto the Argentine.Djokovic moved 5-2 ahead but after he missed a set point opportunity on the Delbonis serve, his game deserted him and suddenly, the South American had a spring in his step.Delbonis had opportunities to steal ahead, yet calling on all his experience and mental resolve, the Serbian was able to hold firm and take the opener.The world No.1 was getting incredibly frustrated, he received a warning for racquet abuse and was furious for allowing a 3-1 lead to slip in the second, yet credit to Delbonis who stayed calm and served out confidently to force a decider, something which looked beyond him midway through the opening set.He couldn't keep the pressure on, however, and when Djokovic managed to get 3-1 ahead, this time there was no way back for the 28 year-old from Azul who rightly received an ovation from the center court crowd for his monumental efforts.Defending champion John Isner blew Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas off court with serves touching 139 mph as the American sealed an ultimately comprehensive 7-5, 7-6 (8-6) win to set up an intriguing match with Kyle Edmund in the last 16 after the British No.1 impressively saw off Canadian Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-4.In the women's draw, Simona Halep kept alive hopes of regaining the world No.1 ranking Sunday, beating Polona Hercog 5-7, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 to reach the last 16 where she will play Venus Williams, who swept past Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1.Elsewhere, American Sloane Stephens's title defense ended in a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Germany's Tatjana Maria.It was another disappointing ending for Stephens, who fell in the third round at Indian Wells.