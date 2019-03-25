Chinese embassy in Philippines donates "eClassroom" equipment, books to 3rd oldest university

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines on Monday donated two sets of global classroom learning equipment and dozens of books to help the country's third-oldest university upgrading its facilities.



During the donation ceremony held at the Rizal Library in the campus, president of Ateneo de Manila University Jose Villarin, deputy chief of mission and minister counselor at the Chinese embassy in the Philippines Tan Qingsheng witnessed the turn-over of the facilities.



The global classroom digital technologies, also known as "eClassroom" developed by China's telecommunication giant Huawei enterprise, comprised video conferencing system, wireless routers and monitors and other grouped equipment. It is about connecting and fostering collaboration between teachers, students, and school administrators even when they are in different time zones or half a globe away, according to Huawei.



"I hope the facilities here will not only enable us to share knowledge and admire the jewels of culture but also help us to deepen understanding, expand cooperation and strengthen friendship," said Tan.



"Good bilateral relations between nations can only be based on good understanding and friendship between the peoples," he said, adding that the Chinese government now is providing more than 50 government scholarships for Philippine students to study in China annually, while the Philippines has also become one of the destinations for Chinese students.



Villarin expressed his gratitude on behalf of the university. He said he is grateful to the Chinese embassy as well as Huawei for their technical assistance in setting up the equipment which will bridge the distance between different countries and cultures.



"I look forward with the anticipation to many good things that our students will accomplish, the activities and projects they will do, who they will connect and work with, given this smart learning space from the people of China," he added.



The Ateneo de Manila University, founded in 1859, is the third-oldest and one of the most famous universities in the Philippines.

