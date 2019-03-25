China urges US to properly handle Taiwan-related issues

China on Monday urged the United States to properly handle Taiwan-related issues to avoid damaging China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a news briefing when responding to media reports saying the United States sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.



"China has closely followed the passing of US warships through the Taiwan Strait and monitored the whole process," said Geng, adding that China had lodged stern representations with the US side.



"We urge the US to observe the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques and properly handle Taiwan-related issues so as to avoid undermining China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Geng said.

