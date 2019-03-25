China ready to work with ROK on improving environment

China is willing to work with the Republic of Korea (ROK) on improving the environmental quality and seeking solutions to haze, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.



Recently parts of the ROK media have reported that the poor air quality in the ROK was related to the fact that a total of 3.6 million ROK families used boilers, so the haze should not be blamed on China.



In response, spokesperson Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing that the ROK media reports were rational and objective, and China's environmental protection authorities and experts had given professional and detailed explanations on whether air pollution in China would affect the ROK.



He said China-ROK environmental cooperation had always been an important part of bilateral cooperation, and both countries had in-depth exchanges on strengthening air pollution prevention and promoting the construction of a bilateral environmental cooperation center.



"The Chinese side will speed up the control of its air pollution, and meanwhile China stands ready to enhance exchanges and cooperation with the ROK and make joint contributions to improving the environmental quality in both countries, and promoting regional and global sustainable development," he said.

