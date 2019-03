A view of the construction site for the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line near North Xuanhua station in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province on Monday. The 174-kilometer railway, connecting Beijing and Zhangjiakou, is expected to be competed and put into use by the end of 2019. It will also be the world's first smart rail line that runs at speeds of up to 350 kilometers an hour. Photo: VCG