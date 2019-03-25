South Korean court orders Mitsubishi asset seizure

A South Korean court has approved the seizure of Mitsubishi's assets over the Japanese industrial giant's use of forced labor during World War II, an activist group said Monday.
Relationship between Japan and South Korea has been strained for decades as a result of Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula
.
Around 780,000 Koreans were conscripted into forced labor by Japan during the 35-year occupation, according to data from Seoul, not including women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops.
After years of legal battles, five Korean victims won a ruling from the country's Supreme Court in November ordering Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to pay each plaintiff compensation of up to 150 million won ($132,000).
Four of the wartime labor conscripts filed an asset seizure request in January, saying Mitsubishi had failed to respond to court orders.
On Friday, the Daejeon District Court south of Seoul ordered the seizure of two trademark rights and six patents belonging to Mitsubishi, a civic group campaigning against Japan's forced wartime labor policies said.
"The process of compulsory execution against war criminal firms has officially begun," the group said in a statement released Monday.
"With the latest court ruling, the debtor will be barred from carrying out transfer of rights... or any other act of disposal on the concerned trademark and patent rights," it added.