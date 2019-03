11 killed, dozens injured in southern Iran flood

At least 11 people were killed in the heavy rains and subsequent flood in the southern Shiraz city of Iran on Monday, official IRNA news agency reported.



In the incident, at least 35 others were injured, according to the Emergency Organization of Iran.



Footage from the state TV and social media showed that flood was washing away the cars of the visitors who are in Shiraz for the new year holidays.