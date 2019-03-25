China protests US warships passing through Taiwan Straits

China has paid close attention to and fully grasped US warships passing through the Taiwan Straits, and the country has made representations to the US side, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a routine press conference on Monday, in response to questions on media reports that the Pentagon has sent two ships through the region on Sunday.



The US Navy destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur and the US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit from March 24 to 25 (local time)," the US Navy's Seventh Fleet said in a statement, CNN reported.



This marks the third time that the US has sent warships through the Taiwan Straits in the past three months, as it sailed two ships through the region in February and January.



"We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and three China-US joint communiqués, and to handle the Taiwan-related question properly and cautiously, so as not to damage China-US relations and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Straits," Geng noted.



Global Times





