Toulouse looking for more connections with China

Passengers arrive at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France. File photo

Toulouse, a city in South France, has witnessed more business opportunities with China after a consortium of Hong Kong-based Friedmann Pacific Asset Management Ltd and China's Shandong High-Speed Group bought 49.99 percent of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport four years ago. It was the first Chinese investment in European airports.Toulouse is home to Airbus, which built its first final assembly line outside Europe in North China's Tianjin Municipality back in 2008. Chinese deliveries now represent nearly a quarter of Airbus' global commercial aircraft production.Toulouse airport is now the third-largest airport outside Paris, after Nice and Lyon, but before Marseille. Its passenger traffic hit 9.6 million in 2018, up 3.9 percent from 2017. It grew 28 percent from 7.5 million in 2014 before the privatization.Apart from the traffic growth, airport infrastructure has improved during the last four years since the Chinese consortium came in.In February, Dublin-based Ryanair announced a $200 million-investment into a new base it will launch in the Toulouse airport in October this year, with the opening of 11 new routes.Since the privatization by the end of 2018, a total of 42 new routes had been created by low-cost carriers including Ryanair, EasyJet and Volotea, which bring almost 40 percent of the airport's total passenger traffic. Ryanair currently operates 22 routes in Toulouse.In January 2018, Sylvie Rouillon-Valdiguié, a deputy mayor of Toulouse in charge of tourism, led a delegation to China, and visited Chinese cities including Zhengzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing. She signed a declaration of intent to create a direct route between Toulouse and Zhengzhou with her Chinese counterparts during the visit.Global Times