Chemical sector needs tougher regulation after Xiangshui blast

Rescue work continues on Monday at the site of an explosion at a chemical plant in Xiangshui, East China's Jiangsu Province on March 21. Photo: Li Hao/GT
For example, in February 2018, in a statement sent by the State Administration of Work Safety to the local bureau of Jiangsu, Tianjiayi was identified and criticized for 13 safety issues.
An industry insider surnamed Chen, who works at a major chemical company based in Central China's Hubei Province, told the Global Times on Monday that the explosion was probably due to production pressure as orders from downstream enterprises mounted.
"Amid strengthening environmental supervision across the nation, some small companies halt production temporarily to pass inspections and then resume work. The gap in production makes supplies very tight for downstream firms, increasing risks," the insider explained. "The company is only focused on production, neglecting necessary safety guarantees," he added.
However, pressure from strict environmental supervision cannot be an excuse for such a terrible accident, said Lin Boqiang, a professor at Xiamen University in East China's Fujian Province.
"Some small chemical companies have low levels of production but cause more pollution. They use obsolete equipment and have lax management, compared with large firms, and they should either leave the market or forge into a unified producer," Lin said.
Li Wei, an analyst at sci99.com, told the Global Times on Monday that small, unregulated chemical companies face bitter times amid national industrial upgrading.
The market share of private-sector companies in the chemical industry is estimated to increase from the current 27 percent to 52 percent by 2023, according to Li.
China is the largest producer and consumer of chemicals in the world and Jiangsu Province is the major region in the country for the production and trade of the products.
The Chinese chemical sector has caught up with its counterparts in developed countries by technological accumulation in recent years but regulation and management have not kept pace, which is an urgent task for governments and local people, according to Lin.
"For example, regulators should impose stricter penalties, and people who live near chemical plants should learn to protect their interests by pursuing lawsuits against companies for compensation. Both methods can make the companies afraid of mistakes and crimes."
Despite accidents happening one after another at China's chemical plants, the country actually improved safety standards following fatal explosions in recent years, experts noted.
In 2015, more than 160 people died after two massive explosions in the port of Tianjin Municipality in North China.
"Resource integration will mean better development for the industry, and the trend will give private companies more leverage when competing with state-owned ones," said Li.