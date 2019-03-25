Chemical sector needs tougher regulation after Xiangshui blast

Rescue work continues on Monday at the site of an explosion at a chemical plant in Xiangshui, East China's Jiangsu Province on March 21. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Industry rationalization, stiffer penalties for violations and tougher rules have been highlighted after a chemical plant blast in East China's Jiangsu Province last Thursday raised widespread concerns about safety in China's chemical industry, now the world's largest.A vast number of small and micro-sized private-sector chemical producers, which are often on the verge of causing environmental problems, exist in the domestic industry. Those companies will find it harder to survive this year especially after the Xiangshui accident, industry analysts said.The disaster occurred at the Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co plant in the Chenjiagang Chemical Park, located in Xiangshui county of Jiangsu's Yancheng city. The fire quickly spread to 16 neighboring enterprises, with the death toll standing at 78 so far, according to a report by China Central Television on Monday, citing the mayor of Yancheng.Official records show that Jiangsu Tianjiayi, where the explosion took place, had been penalized several times previously for taking advantage of safety loopholes and violating environmental protection regulations.

For example, in February 2018, in a statement sent by the State Administration of Work Safety to the local bureau of Jiangsu, Tianjiayi was identified and criticized for 13 safety issues.



An industry insider surnamed Chen, who works at a major chemical company based in Central China's Hubei Province, told the Global Times on Monday that the explosion was probably due to production pressure as orders from downstream enterprises mounted.



"Amid strengthening environmental supervision across the nation, some small companies halt production temporarily to pass inspections and then resume work. The gap in production makes supplies very tight for downstream firms, increasing risks," the insider explained. "The company is only focused on production, neglecting necessary safety guarantees," he added.



However, pressure from strict environmental supervision cannot be an excuse for such a terrible accident, said Lin Boqiang, a professor at Xiamen University in East China's Fujian Province.



"Some small chemical companies have low levels of production but cause more pollution. They use obsolete equipment and have lax management, compared with large firms, and they should either leave the market or forge into a unified producer," Lin said.



Li Wei, an analyst at sci99.com, told the Global Times on Monday that small, unregulated chemical companies face bitter times amid national industrial upgrading.



The market share of private-sector companies in the chemical industry is estimated to increase from the current 27 percent to 52 percent by 2023, according to Li.



China is the largest producer and consumer of chemicals in the world and Jiangsu Province is the major region in the country for the production and trade of the products.



The Chinese chemical sector has caught up with its counterparts in developed countries by technological accumulation in recent years but regulation and management have not kept pace, which is an urgent task for governments and local people, according to Lin.



"For example, regulators should impose stricter penalties, and people who live near chemical plants should learn to protect their interests by pursuing lawsuits against companies for compensation. Both methods can make the companies afraid of mistakes and crimes."



Despite accidents happening one after another at China's chemical plants, the country actually improved safety standards following fatal explosions in recent years, experts noted.



In 2015, more than 160 people died after two massive explosions in the port of Tianjin Municipality in North China.



"Resource integration will mean better development for the industry, and the trend will give private companies more leverage when competing with state-owned ones," said Li.



