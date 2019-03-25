Cutting of gay content in Bohemian Rhapsody upsets fans

Promotional material for Bohemian Rhapsody Photo: IC

Chinese moviegoers have expressed displeasure online that four minutes of the Oscar-winning blockbuster Bohemian Rhapsody was deleted mainly due to homosexual content.The original runtime of the movie, a portrayal of the lead singer Freddie Mercury of the legendary British rock band Queen, is about 135 minutes, while the Chinese cinema version has been reduced to 131 minutes, according to the official website for the Wanda Cinema Line, China's largest cinema chain."It is very regretful that Chinese audiences will miss some key parts of this artistic movie," Peng Yanzi, founder of LGBT Rights Advocacy of China, told Global Times on Monday. Peng said he watched the film's premier in the UK on October 28, 2018 and the edited version in China on Saturday.According to multiple movie critics, as many as 10 scenes, accounting for some four minutes, have been edited out of the Chinese version of the film.One of the scenes shows Mercury confessing to his wife Mary Austin that he is "bisexual," which is essential to understanding his life story. Another scene in which Mercury touches his private parts was replaced by a confusing "signal failure" picture.Even, the scene where Mercury announces he is dying from "AIDS" was muted and no subtitles were provided, said Peng."Largely, the four minutes that were deleted are all about the LGBT-related scenes, with a trivial part about drug abuse. It is no way legitimate to conceal Freddie's sexuality, as it is part of who he is, part of his legendary life," Peng said.China does not have a classification system for movies with adult content that would prevent young children from watching such films in theaters. There have long been pleas from moviegoers and producers for such a system."The introduction of the movie itself shows China's progress in increasing awareness of the minority social groups' rights, which in this case is that of the LGBTQ community,"Shi Wenxue, a Beijing-based film and TV critic, told the Global Times.However, considering the actual low acceptance of the LGBTQ culture in the society and the lack of classification system, the cutting of parts of the movie with strong sexual tone is legitimate, and it does not affect the audience in enjoying the movie or appreciating its music, Shi noted.At the end of the day, film authorities are taking care of feelings of greater percentage of the society, instead of allowing political correctness for the LGBTQ groups overwhelm their decision-making process, Shi said.The deleted scenes are available on Chinese twitter-like social media platform Sina Weibo.People who have seen the movie in theatres wrote comments like "we know something has been deleted from the original, but it is a still a good film. Even if it is just for the last 20 minutes where the movie restages the grand concert scene of the 1985 Live Aid performance. Totally worth watching."