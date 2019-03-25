N.Korean officials return to liaison office

Some North Korea
n officials on Monday returned to the joint liaison office with South Korea in North Korea's border town of Kaesong, Seoul's unification ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement that a part of North Korean staff came to the liaison office for shift work as usual early Monday morning.
"Thus, the South and the North held consultations at the liaison office this morning and will continue to operate the office as usual," the ministry said in a statement.
Officials from the two sides had a meeting as usual in the morning, according to the ministry.
When it opened, the ministry said the office would become a "round-the-clock consultation and communication channel" for advancing inter-Korean relations, improving ties between the US and the North, and easing military tensions, adding that the liaison office would be in normal operation.
It came after North Korea announced its decision on Friday to withdraw all of its staff from the liaison office.
Asked about the reason for North Korea's pullout decision, an unnamed unification ministry official told reporters that South Korea planned to figure it out later, according to the ministry.
North Korea told the South that there has been no change in its willingness to operate the joint liaison office well in accordance with the joint declaration, made by the leaders of the two Koreas.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
agreed to open the liaison office after their first summit last April in the truce village of Panmunjom.
Moon has long backed engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table, and has been dangling the carrot of inter-Korean development projects, among them an industrial zone also in Kaesong and cross-border tourism for Southerners.
South Korean officials worked at the liaison office in Kaesong over the weekend and were normally at work in the office on Monday.
North Korea's decision to withdraw from and return to the liaison office came after the second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump ended with no agreement in late February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.
After the Hanoi summit, South Korea's presidential Blue House said both North Korea and the US made it clear to continue diplomacy and negotiations.