China's development of 5G unhindered by US crackdown: analysts

Visitors take photos of cherry blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing on March 19. The park's telecommunications gear is powered by 5G technologies. Photo: VCG

China's 5G agenda will hardly be hindered by US opposition or its crackdown on China's technology as 5G deployment has entered the final stage in the Chinese market, analysts said.The development of 5G technology has entered a "final sprint" into a new era in the domestic market, Wang Xinzhe, an expert from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology , said at the China Development Forum on Saturday.China has achieved rapid development in emerging 5G technologies and some provinces have started to adopt the technology earlier than expected. On March 19, a resident of Southwest China's Yunnan Province became the country's first registered 5G user and will be able to use the first 5G user-end devices in Yunnan. The person is potentially the first real 5G user in the world.As of March 6, the Yunnan branch of China Mobile had set up 33 5G base stations and signed strategic cooperation deals with local governments, according to industry news site cww.net.cn.Xiang Ligang, an industry expert, told the Global Times that the recent developments show China is moving at a fast and stable pace into the 5G era, unhindered by US opposition and its crackdown on companies with the emerging technology that are based in China."China is the leading power in the sector," Xiang said. "While the US government can ban Chinese companies from providing the technology in the US, the technology can still be deployed in China, which in itself has a huge market potential."Xiang also told the Global Times that despite the US ban, Chinese companies do not lack international partners they can cooperate with."China is actively seeking collaboration with other countries in terms of cooperation and exploring their markets," Xiang said."Countries in Europe including the UK, Germany and Italy are all showing an open attitude toward China's technology, which means China's development plan on 5G is also backed by international cooperation."It's expected that 5G technology will soon be applied in several areas.On Saturday, the border management division from Tonghua, Northeast China's Jilin Province, signed a cooperation contract with China Mobile's Jilin branch to build China's first 5G border check station using virtual reality technologies and fast data transmission.This marks the first attempt in China to achieve digital border control. The deployment of 5G will drastically improve the efficiency and lower the cost of border management in Jilin.Wuhan University, which is famous for its cherry blossoms, used 5G to livestream the blooming trees to people unable to make the trip to the campus, according to a report by the Xinhua News Agency on Sunday.Systematic application of 5G is scheduled in the near future with many cities working to provide 5G coverage for their main urban areas.