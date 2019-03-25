China's local government bonds available over counters of commercial banks

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/25 22:32:07





Two new bonds were separately issued Monday by the Ningbo city government and Zhejiang provincial government, including a three-year land reserve bond with an interest rate of 3.04 percent and a five-year special bond for shantytown renovation with an interest rate of 3.32 percent.



The bonds involve aggregate counter sales of 1.4 billion yuan (about 209 million US dollars).



Sources with the ministry's Department of Treasury said the move was to broaden the channels for local government bond issuance, meet the investment needs of individuals as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises and enrich the national inter-bank bond market over-the-counter business varieties.



A statement from the ministry said that the public offering of general and special bonds by local governments can both be made over the counter at local banks.



Special bonds, however, will be prioritized so as to stabilize investment, expand domestic demand and strengthen the weak links of economic performance, said the statement.



The provinces of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Shandong and the municipality of Beijing will soon start local government bond issuances over the counter of commercial banks.



Previously, local government bonds were only sold and traded on the interbank bond market and on the domestic stock exchanges.

