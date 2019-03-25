Chinese firm to construct 26 hospitals in South Sudan

South Sudan has reached an agreement with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to construct at least 26 hospitals across the nation.



Riek Gai Kok, minister of health told Xinhua in Juba on Monday that the 26 hospitals are a result of a presidential pledge made in 2010 by President Salva Kiir to improve access to health care in the country.



"China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation has offered to carry out some projects in South Sudan. Our priority right now is the implementation of the pledge made by President Salva Kiir in 2010," he said in Juba.



"We have started engagement with CCECC, the (South Sudan) ministry of finance and Embassy of China represented by the commercial counselor have expressed support to this initiative," Kok added.



He disclosed that the MoU signed with the Chinese firm will see CCECC undertake mobilization of finance through Chinese financial sources to support construction and equipping of these hospitals.



CCECC will oversee development of technical proposal and feasibility study for the project, said the minister.



South Sudan is already benefiting from a grant of about 33 million US dollars provided by the Chinese government in 2013 to modernize and expand health facilities in the country that has greatly improved health care across South Sudan.



One of the key developments is the main referral hospital, the Juba Teaching Hospital which is undergoing modernization and expansion works.

