Xi, Macron agree to forge more solid, stable, vibrant China-France partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) holds talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 25, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) holds talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 25, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) holds talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (L) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 25, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 25, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Monday agreed to carry forward the high-level ties between the two countries and forge a more solid, stable and vibrant China-France comprehensive strategic partnership on a new starting point in history.The consensus was reached during the talks between Xi and Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.Xi said that great changes have taken place in the international situation, but the China-France relations have always kept developing on a high level and in a sound and stable way.He said that since President Macron took office, the bilateral ties have reached a new high in just less than two years, with many new outcomes achieved.This year is of special commemorative significance, as it marks the 55th anniversary of China-France diplomatic ties, the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Work-Study Movement in France, and also the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Xi said."Knowing the past can help people judge today and move on better," he said.The world is undergoing major changes rarely seen in a century, and humanity stands at a crossroads, and for China, France and Europe, they also come to a critical stage of development, the Chinese president said."China is willing to work with France to inherit the past and create the future, enable our close and enduring comprehensive strategic partnership to continue leading the way, and make more historic contributions to building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity," Xi said.