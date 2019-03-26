Learning Chinese

Chat attack

private class

私教课

(sījiàokè) 

A: Do you want to go to the botanical garden this Saturday morning?  

你这周六早晨要不要一起去植物园？

(nǐ zhè zhōuliù zǎochén yàobyào yīqǐ qù zhíwùyuán?) 

B: I can't Saturday morning, I have a private class.                 

我周六早晨不行, 我约了私教课。

(wǒ zhōuliù zǎochén bùxínɡ, wǒ yuē le sījiàokè.) 

A: What kind of private class?            

什么样的私教课呀？

(shénme yànɡ de sījiàokè ya?)

B: A physical training class to show me what exercise machines to use at the gym.                 

就是健身的私教课。指导我一下健身房那些器械的使用。

(jiùshì jiànshēn de sījiàokè. zhǐdǎo wǒ yīxià jiànshēnfánɡ nàxiē qìxiè de shǐyònɡ.) 

A: How much does it cost for each private class?  

你的私教课多少钱一节课呀？

(nǐ de sījiàokè duōshǎo qián yījié kè ya?)

B: Tw0-hundred and twenty bucks a class. 

220块一节课。

(èrbǎi èrshí kuài yījié kè.)

