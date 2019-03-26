Learning Chinese

Chat attack
private class
私教课
(sījiàokè)
A: Do you want to go to the botanical garden this Saturday morning?
你这周六早晨要不要一起去植物园？
(nǐ zhè zhōuliù zǎochén yàobyào yīqǐ qù zhíwùyuán?)
B: I can't Saturday morning, I have a private class.
我周六早晨不行, 我约了私教课。
(wǒ zhōuliù zǎochén bùxínɡ, wǒ yuē le sījiàokè.)
A: What kind of private class?
什么样的私教课呀？
(shénme yànɡ de sījiàokè ya?)
B: A physical training class to show me what exercise machines to use at the gym.
就是健身的私教课。指导我一下健身房那些器械的使用。
(jiùshì jiànshēn de sījiàokè. zhǐdǎo wǒ yīxià jiànshēnfánɡ nàxiē qìxiè de shǐyònɡ.)
A: How much does it cost for each private class?
你的私教课多少钱一节课呀？
(nǐ de sījiàokè duōshǎo qián yījié kè ya?)
B: Tw0-hundred and twenty bucks a class.
220块一节课。
(èrbǎi èrshí kuài yījié kè.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT