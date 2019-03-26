Learning Chinese

Chat attackprivate class私教课(sījiàokè)A: Do you want to go to the botanical garden this Saturday morning?你这周六早晨要不要一起去植物园？(nǐ zhè zhōuliù zǎochén yàobyào yīqǐ qù zhíwùyuán?)B: I can't Saturday morning, I have a private class.我周六早晨不行, 我约了私教课。(wǒ zhōuliù zǎochén bùxínɡ, wǒ yuē le sījiàokè.)A: What kind of private class?什么样的私教课呀？(shénme yànɡ de sījiàokè ya?)B: A physical training class to show me what exercise machines to use at the gym.就是健身的私教课。指导我一下健身房那些器械的使用。(jiùshì jiànshēn de sījiàokè. zhǐdǎo wǒ yīxià jiànshēnfánɡ nàxiē qìxiè de shǐyònɡ.)A: How much does it cost for each private class?你的私教课多少钱一节课呀？(nǐ de sījiàokè duōshǎo qián yījié kè ya?)B: Tw0-hundred and twenty bucks a class.220块一节课。(èrbǎi èrshí kuài yījié kè.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT