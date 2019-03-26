Puzzle

1 "Othello" manipulator5 18 or 21, by law10 Island near Java14 Celine of pop15 Passion16 Composer Satie17 Receding tide?18 Family fights19 Brand with a swoosh20 Jeans fabric22 Trains above Chicago23 Hit home?24 In the thick of26 ___ Tac mints27 Small taste of wine28 Jumbled32 A cow chews it33 Doubt-invoking question end35 Reusable bag36 Straddling38 Sing like a bird39 Inflatable pilot in "Airplane!"40 Together, musically41 Feels bad for43 Largest three-letter number44 Zilch46 App with left-swipes48 "Sprechen ___ Deutsch?"49 Moved to the runway50 "Victory is ours!"53 Dudes54 Pinball fouls57 Tucson's state: Abbr.58 Post-coup group60 Deep mud61 Place62 Ring-shaped island63 Handling the task64 Far from grainy65 "The Post" star Streep66 Big truck1 Picked from a lineup, briefly2 Congression-al staffer3 Enter, then quickly exit4 Like efficient trains5 Clumsy character6 Uninhibited one7 18-year-old, by law8 Hermes and Hades9 Triage places, for short10 Treat kindly11 Moisture-starved12 Facebook verb13 Furniture giant21 Sushi bar soup23 Two times three25 Dessert with gummy worms26 Gender equality law represented by this puzzle's diagonals27 Perform better than28 In a rebellious way29 Where to sign30 Downright31 Lowly assistant32 James who was Sonny Corleone34 Form a lap37 Like small hail42 Agitated state45 "Bargain" receptacle47 Mars moon49 Voice above baritone50 "You were talking to yourself" response51 Activist Brockovich52 What "w/" means53 Sound-off button55 Cut, as bangs56 Alien-seeking org.58 Strawberry spread59 ___ of the above

Solution