Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/26 11:23:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 "Othello" manipulator

  5 18 or 21, by law

 10 Island near Java

 14 Celine of pop

 15 Passion

 16 Composer Satie

 17 Receding tide?

 18 Family fights

 19 Brand with a swoosh

 20 Jeans fabric

 22 Trains above Chicago

 23 Hit home?

 24 In the thick of

 26 ___ Tac mints

 27 Small taste of wine

 28 Jumbled

 32 A cow chews it

 33 Doubt-invoking question end

 35 Reusable bag

 36 Straddling

 38 Sing like a bird

 39 Inflatable pilot in "Airplane!"

 40 Together, musically

 41 Feels bad for

 43 Largest three-letter number

 44 Zilch

 46 App with left-swipes

 48 "Sprechen ___ Deutsch?"

 49 Moved to the runway

 50 "Victory is ours!"

 53 Dudes

 54 Pinball fouls

 57 Tucson's state: Abbr.

 58 Post-coup group

 60 Deep mud

 61 Place

 62 Ring-shaped island

 63 Handling the task

 64 Far from grainy

 65 "The Post" star Streep

 66 Big truck

DOWN



  1 Picked from a lineup, briefly

  2 Congression-al staffer

  3 Enter, then quickly exit

  4 Like efficient trains

  5 Clumsy character

  6 Uninhibited one

  7 18-year-old, by law

  8 Hermes and Hades

  9 Triage places, for short

 10 Treat kindly

 11 Moisture-starved

 12 Facebook verb

 13 Furniture giant

 21 Sushi bar soup

 23 Two times three

 25 Dessert with gummy worms

 26 Gender equality law represented by this puzzle's diagonals

 27 Perform better than

 28 In a rebellious way

 29 Where to sign

 30 Downright

 31 Lowly assistant

 32 James who was Sonny Corleone

 34 Form a lap

 37 Like small hail

 42 Agitated state

 45 "Bargain" receptacle

 47 Mars moon

 49 Voice above baritone

 50 "You were talking to yourself" response

 51 Activist Brockovich

 52 What "w/" means

 53 Sound-off button

 55 Cut, as bangs

 56 Alien-seeking org.

 58 Strawberry spread

 59 ___ of the above

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
