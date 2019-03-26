Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "Othello" manipulator
5 18 or 21, by law
10 Island near Java
14 Celine of pop
15 Passion
16 Composer Satie
17 Receding tide?
18 Family fights
19 Brand with a swoosh
20 Jeans fabric
22 Trains above Chicago
23 Hit home?
24 In the thick of
26 ___ Tac mints
27 Small taste of wine
28 Jumbled
32 A cow chews it
33 Doubt-invoking question end
35 Reusable bag
36 Straddling
38 Sing like a bird
39 Inflatable pilot in "Airplane!"
40 Together, musically
41 Feels bad for
43 Largest three-letter number
44 Zilch
46 App with left-swipes
48 "Sprechen ___ Deutsch?"
49 Moved to the runway
50 "Victory is ours!"
53 Dudes
54 Pinball fouls
57 Tucson's state: Abbr.
58 Post-coup group
60 Deep mud
61 Place
62 Ring-shaped island
63 Handling the task
64 Far from grainy
65 "The Post" star Streep
66 Big truck

DOWN
1 Picked from a lineup, briefly
2 Congression-al staffer
3 Enter, then quickly exit
4 Like efficient trains
5 Clumsy character
6 Uninhibited one
7 18-year-old, by law
8 Hermes and Hades
9 Triage places, for short
10 Treat kindly
11 Moisture-starved
12 Facebook verb
13 Furniture giant
21 Sushi bar soup
23 Two times three
25 Dessert with gummy worms
26 Gender equality law represented by this puzzle's diagonals
27 Perform better than
28 In a rebellious way
29 Where to sign
30 Downright
31 Lowly assistant
32 James who was Sonny Corleone
34 Form a lap
37 Like small hail
42 Agitated state
45 "Bargain" receptacle
47 Mars moon
49 Voice above baritone
50 "You were talking to yourself" response
51 Activist Brockovich
52 What "w/" means
53 Sound-off button
55 Cut, as bangs
56 Alien-seeking org.
58 Strawberry spread
59 ___ of the above
Solution