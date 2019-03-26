Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Times have been tough lately, but you should be able to make out the light at the end of the tunnel if you look hard enough. Do not hesitate to call upon friends to help get you through this last stretch. Your lucky numbers: 0, 4, 5, 12, 19.



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The alignment of the stars indicates that an enormous career opportunity is on the horizon. This will be a good time to start reaching out to others to see if they know anybody who is looking to fill a position. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Although you have started feeling your age a bit more than usual, you are not ready for the retirement home yet! Engaging in physical activities will help you regain your youthful vigor! ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



It's time to stop waiting around for things to happen. If you want to get ahead, you will have to make more proactive moves by seeking out situations that will challenge you and help you grow as a person. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A late night out will bring some much-needed excitement into your life. Although you may have to get up early, the fun you have will be worth sacrificing a few hours of sleep. Investments you make today will prove very lucrative down the line. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You may have to go to extreme measures in order to achieve your goals today. Taking some time to relax afterward will help you decompress. Money matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Things will swing your way as you put your plans in motion today. All you have to do is keep the momentum going. Art and music will be great sources of inspiration. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Do not give away your heart too quickly. Although a new romance may have you walking on cloud nine, it will take time for both of you to figure out if this is something more than just a fling. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A past experience will provide you with the key you need to solve a present problem. It might be time for a walk down memory lane. Education will be the key to getting ahead at work. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Make sure you handle your personal information carefully. Someone may use something you've said on social media against you by presenting it out of context. A budget will be needed if you want to curb your spending. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A streak of bad luck is sure to cause some problems. The next few days will not be a good time to take part in risky activities. Keep your head down for now and wait until things blow over. ✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Do not listen to those who say your dreams are unrealistic. There may be some truth there, but by setting the bar high, you will be able to accomplish for more than if you settled for less. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Take advantage of the positive energy you feel today to do all those things you normally don't have the courage to do and you are sure to impress your superiors. ✭✭✭✭

