More Chinese single women buy houses for sense of security

A woman with two men sees the apartment model in a sales office. Photo: VCG

More and more single women in China are buying properties, data from a property site shows, a trend experts say reflects women's new view that having their own home is more reliable than marriage amid a rise in divorce rate and sharp fall in marriages in recent years.Ke.com, a Beijing-based property website, analyzed more than 67,724 transactions on its platform in 2018 and found that 47.9 percent of the buyers were female, among whom 74.2 percent said they bought a home without financial support from their partners, while 45.2 percent did so with financial support from their parents, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported Friday.The data sparked heated discussion on social media, with some netizens commenting property-buying single women are pursuing freedom, independence and a sense of security. "I don't need a husband to provide a home for me, as I myself can make it," wrote a netizen.Zhu Wei, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times that an increasing number of single women consider having their own home is more reliable than marriage, as the divorce rate has continued to rise in recent years.He added that according to the third interpretation of China's Marriage Law released in 2011, one spouse who has bought the home before the marriage doesn't need to share the property with the other party after divorce.A female programmer surnamed Zhuang, 28, in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, told the Global Times that she bought a flat for 2.8 million yuan ($416,902) in her sixth working year. "I feel relieved and free after moving into my flat," she said.On the contrary, some men said they feel stressful to have a relationship with women who owned a flat. "I'd be worried if she (woman who owns a flat) would have higher expectations form me in the relationship," a Guangzhou-based man surnamed Meng, 25, said.Another property service website 58ganji.com released a similar report earlier in March, showing that 24.7 percent of working women independently purchased their first homes, which was 12 percent higher than last year.