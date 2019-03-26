Inspiration from Chinese firms can help Apple overcome ‘middle-age crisis’: analyst

Apple Inc on Monday (US time) released five new products for news, financial services, entertainment and video games as the US tech giant pursues a shift to gain new momentum amid slowing sales in its core iPhone business in the Chinese market and elsewhere.



Competition from local Chinese rivals will also lend inspiration to Apple and drive the US tech titan to cultivate innovative products, a Chinese analyst said.



At a special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company unveiled a streaming video service called Apple TV+ featuring Apple-produced content, a subscription service called Apple News+ offering access to 300 magazines and newspapers, as well as a video game bundle called Apple Arcade.



The firm also announced its own credit card, the Apple Card, in partnership with Goldman Sachs.



"We've also been creating a growing collection of world-class services, and that is what today is all about," Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Monday.



As the release only focused on services instead of hardware, Monday's event was one of Apple's most important, since it is likely to help the iPhone maker gain new growth momentum in the midst of a "middle-age crisis," an industry analyst noted.



The 43-year-old tech giant lowered its revenue expectations on January 2 for the first time in 16 years due to poor iPhone sales in China.



The market share of the iPhone in China has continued to shrink in recent years because of pressure in the macroeconomic context and intensified competition from local rivals.



Apple ranked fifth in the Chinese smartphone market in terms of shipment volumes and market share in 2018. Its shipment volumes dropped to 36.3 million units last year from 41.1 million in 2017, down 11.7 percent year-on-year, while market share shrank to 9.1 percent from 9.3 percent, according to data tracker IDC.



Huawei ranked first with 26.4 percent of market share, followed by OPPO with 19.8 percent, Vivo with 19.1 percent and Xiaomi's 13.1 percent in 2018.



Apple is hitting its "middle-age crisis" as its market in China has been squeezed by local competitors in recent years, Liu Dingding, a Beijing-based industry analyst, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Given that Apple is trying to win back the domestic market by lowering iPhone prices, it will push its newly launched services to a more vital position than ever before as the products will be more profitable and are less likely to be affected by price competition from rivals, Liu said.



"Apple's new services are eyeing the global market which also aim to attract Chinese consumers. It is possible they will enter China by the end of the year after the products meet local supervision regulations and laws," said Wu Hao, a Shenzhen-based independent industry analyst.



Chinese tech firms such as Tencent and ByteDance have grown rapidly thanks to their fast-developing technology and abundant products and services, and Apple can be inspired by the growth of these domestic companies, Liu said.



Cook has come to China 14 times and visited several Chinese tech firms. In October 2018, Cook met with Zhang Yiming, CEO of Bytedance.



"The news business of ByteDance has developed soundly, and it's possible that Cook and Zhang could share their experience and learn from each other," Liu said.



"I'm looking forward to Apple's TV+ service, which will feature Apple productions with participation from Hollywood celebrities such as Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston. That's really attractive to me," Lan Yong, a university student in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



