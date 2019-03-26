Tencent partners with Scratch to launch coding platform for kids

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/26





This new coding platform aims to provide coding training for public schools. The platform, based on Scratch, the MIT Media Lab tool that teaches kids how to code, has announced its partnership with a Peking University-affiliated primary and secondary school, the Shenzhen Mingde Elementary and Middle School, which could be extended to 1,000 schools in the future, according to domestic news site jiemian.com.



China is now encouraging AI-related courses in primary and secondary schools and is gradually promoting programming education, according to a guideline of the Ministry of Education published on March 13.



Supportive policies have largely driven rising investment to the industry. Start-ups are receiving more funds and developing at full speed, and tech giants like Tencent, Baidu, and NetEase are also adding inputs, jiemian.com said.



Coding classes became the second most popular courses among teenagers in 2018, after the government unveiled a plan for AI development in 2017, domestic news site stcn.com reported in February.



According to a report from iResearch, the market for coding education has reached about 3-4 billion yuan ($448-597 million), and the number of users has reached 15.5 million.



The report forecast that with the continuous emergence of support policies in the future, the industry will reach 30 billion yuan in five years.





