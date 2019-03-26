Chinese work-study movement in France marks centennial

Visitors look at artwork displayed in an exhibition marking the centennial of the Work-Study Movement in the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, March 24, 2019. A ceremony and a series of events were held here to mark the centennial of the Work-Study Movement. Starting in 1919, thousands of progressive young Chinese went to France, where they worked in factories in Paris, Lyon and Montargis to pay for their studies in the European country. Some of them became interested in Marxism and established one of the earliest Chinese communist party groups in France. (Photo:Xinhua)
A visitor looks at artwork displayed in an exhibition marking the centennial of the Work-Study Movement in the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, March 24, 2019.
Jiang Jianguo (R), deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin (2nd L) unveil a sculpture of a group of Chinese revolutionaries in the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, March 23, 2019.
Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffar addresses the premiere of a TV documentary introducing the Work-Study Movement's history in the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, March 23, 2019.
Visitors look at photos displayed in an exhibition marking the centennial of the Work-Study Movement in the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, March 23, 2019.
A visitor takes photo of an exhibit displayed in an exhibition marking the centennial of the Work-Study Movement in the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, March 24, 2019.
Wu Weishan, curator of the National Art Museum of China, addresses the premiere of a TV documentary introducing the Work-Study Movement's history in the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, March 23, 2019. A ceremony and a series of events were held here on Saturday to mark the centennial of the Work-Study Movement ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to France.