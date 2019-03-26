Orchid Show held in New York

Photo taken on March 24, 2019 shows the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory where the Orchid Show is held at New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) in New York, the United States. The Orchid Show themed Singapore showcases treasures from NYBG's exquisite orchid collection as well as Singapore's achievements in orchid cultivation, research and conservation. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit the Orchid Show at New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) in New York, the United States, March 24, 2019. The Orchid Show themed Singapore showcases treasures from NYBG's exquisite orchid collection as well as Singapore's achievements in orchid cultivation, research and conservation. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit the Orchid Show at New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) in New York, the United States, March 24, 2019. The Orchid Show themed Singapore showcases treasures from NYBG's exquisite orchid collection as well as Singapore's achievements in orchid cultivation, research and conservation. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos of orchids during the Orchid Show at New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) in New York, the United States, March 24, 2019. The Orchid Show themed Singapore showcases treasures from NYBG's exquisite orchid collection as well as Singapore's achievements in orchid cultivation, research and conservation. (Photo:Xinhua)

Visitors take selfies during the Orchid Show at New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) in New York, the United States, March 24, 2019. The Orchid Show themed Singapore showcases treasures from NYBG's exquisite orchid collection as well as Singapore's achievements in orchid cultivation, research and conservation. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit the Orchid Show at New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) in New York, the United States, March 24, 2019. The Orchid Show themed Singapore showcases treasures from NYBG's exquisite orchid collection as well as Singapore's achievements in orchid cultivation, research and conservation. (Photo:Xinhua)