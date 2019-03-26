Independence Day parade held in Athens, Greece

Greek army soldiers take part in the Independence Day parade in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2019. Greece marked on Monday the 198th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence on March 25, 1821 against the 400-year Ottoman rule with a customary military parade in the center of Athens. (Photo:Xinhua)

Greek army soldiers take part in the Independence Day parade in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2019. Greece marked on Monday the 198th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence on March 25, 1821 against the 400-year Ottoman rule with a customary military parade in the center of Athens. (Photo:Xinhua)

Greek army soldiers take part in the Independence Day parade in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2019. Greece marked on Monday the 198th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence on March 25, 1821 against the 400-year Ottoman rule with a customary military parade in the center of Athens. (Photo:Xinhua)

Military vehicles take part in the Independence Day parade in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2019. Greece marked on Monday the 198th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence on March 25, 1821 against the 400-year Ottoman rule with a customary military parade in the center of Athens. (Photo:Xinhua)

Greek police take part in the Independence Day parade in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2019. Greece marked on Monday the 198th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence on March 25, 1821 against the 400-year Ottoman rule with a customary military parade in the center of Athens. (Photo:Xinhua)

Military vehicles take part in the Independence Day parade in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2019. Greece marked on Monday the 198th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence on March 25, 1821 against the 400-year Ottoman rule with a customary military parade in the center of Athens. (Photo:Xinhua)

Military vehicles take part in the Independence Day parade in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2019. Greece marked on Monday the 198th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence on March 25, 1821 against the 400-year Ottoman rule with a customary military parade in the center of Athens. (Photo:Xinhua)