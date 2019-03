Spring scenery across China

People view flowers at the Taiziwan Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves amid cole flowers in Chaohu, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2019 shows people viewing flowers at the Wulongtan Park, or Five Dragon Pools Park, in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Photo:Xinhua)

People view flowers at Hualou Village of Jiangyong County in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 24, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 24, 2019 shows a view of the Wulongtan Park, or Five Dragon Pools Park, in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Photo:Xinhua)

People view flowers in Daoxian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 24, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

People view flowers at Hualou Village in Jiangyong County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, March 24, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2019 shows a couple posing for wedding photos amid cole flowers in Chaohu, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo:Xinhua)