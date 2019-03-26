Spring scenery in Boao, south China's Hainan

A farmer walks in a garden of Nanqiang Village, Boao Town, Qionghai City of south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2019. Qionghai City has quickened its steps towards the construction of "beautiful villages", applying different plans according to local conditions. It has developed 2,343 "civilized and ecological villages" so far, accounting for 88.6 percent of the city's natural villages. (Photo:Xinhua)

Butterflies are seen in a garden of Nanqiang Village, Boao Town, Qionghai City of south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2019. Qionghai City has quickened its steps towards the construction of "beautiful villages", applying different plans according to local conditions. It has developed 2,343 "civilized and ecological villages" so far, accounting for 88.6 percent of the city's natural villages. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit a garden of Nanqiang Village, Boao Town, Qionghai City of south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2019. Qionghai City has quickened its steps towards the construction of "beautiful villages", applying different plans according to local conditions. It has developed 2,343 "civilized and ecological villages" so far, accounting for 88.6 percent of the city's natural villages. (Photo:Xinhua)

Butterflies are seen in a garden of Nanqiang Village, Boao Town, Qionghai City of south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2019. Qionghai City has quickened its steps towards the construction of "beautiful villages", applying different plans according to local conditions. It has developed 2,343 "civilized and ecological villages" so far, accounting for 88.6 percent of the city's natural villages. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 25, 2019 shows a spring scenery of Shamei Village in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. Qionghai City has quickened its steps towards the construction of "beautiful villages", applying different plans according to local conditions. It has developed 2,343 "civilized and ecological villages" so far, accounting for 88.6 percent of the city's natural villages. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor poses for photos at a garden in Nanqiang Village, Boao Town, Qionghai City of south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2019. Qionghai City has quickened its steps towards the construction of "beautiful villages", applying different plans according to local conditions. It has developed 2,343 "civilized and ecological villages" so far, accounting for 88.6 percent of the city's natural villages. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 25, 2019 shows a spring scenery of Shamei Village in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. Qionghai City has quickened its steps towards the construction of "beautiful villages", applying different plans according to local conditions. It has developed 2,343 "civilized and ecological villages" so far, accounting for 88.6 percent of the city's natural villages. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 25, 2019 shows a spring scenery of Shamei Village in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. Qionghai City has quickened its steps towards the construction of "beautiful villages", applying different plans according to local conditions. It has developed 2,343 "civilized and ecological villages" so far, accounting for 88.6 percent of the city's natural villages. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit Nanqiang Village in Boao Town, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province. Qionghai City has quickened its steps towards the construction of "beautiful villages", applying different plans according to local conditions. It has developed 2,343 "civilized and ecological villages" so far, accounting for 88.6 percent of the city's natural villages. (Photo:Xinhua)