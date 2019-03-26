Indian expert reveals Aamir Khan’s secret to success in China

The willingness to take on thorny social issues, while also remaining entertaining has been the secret to Bollywood star Aamir Khan's success in both India and China, an Indian expert said.



"All actors are out to make money. You can make money by showing heaven but not doing anything. And Aamir Khan's approach is to discuss hard issues. But he also adds the entertainment. And he makes money out of it," said Srikanth Kondapalli, an Indian professor and China expert at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Dehli.



Kondapalli said China could learn from India's "soft power" and movies by Khan, which have been warmly welcomed in the country.



Khan is widely known in China for his hit films Dangal and Secret Superstar, which earned more than 2 billion yuan ($288 million) in total after they debuted in the Chinese mainland in 2017 and January 2018. Dangal actually earned more in China than in its home country.



The movie even entered dialogues between top leaders of the two countries at a meeting in Astana in 2017.



"He [Aamir Khan] discusses about grounded reality. It is common to everyone. The movie Dangal is realistic. It's about female education and child education. It touches on the gender equality issue and gained resonance from audiences from both countries, who are each facing their own particular situations," Kondapalli told the Global Times in a recent interview.



"What's important is that Khan kept his movie entertaining at the same time," Kondapalli added.



"Khan raised basic questions about society, and this should be raised by everyone but for some reason others don't raise it in their movies. That makes Khan's movies popular," noted Kondapalli.



The film 3 Idiots, for instance, depicts the aspirations and dreams of young students, which is also a social reality.



Kondapalli said he feels Indian movies' success have been limited in China.



"It is not very huge because the cap on imported foreign movies in China, now the world's second largest film market. Once the cap is relaxed, Indian movies can certainly gain more market share, the professor said.



Not all Khan's movies have done well in China, as shown by the lukewarm reception of Thugs of Hindostan.



Critics note that Indian films have had an impact on the Chinese film industry.



Chinese box-office hit Dying to Survive followed Khan's example by taking on issues surrounding China's medical insurance system.

