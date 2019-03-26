Anti-terrorism drill held in Hong Kong

An anti-terrorism drill, code-named Powersky, takes place at Lei Yue Mun Park, Hong Kong, March 25, 2019. The drill simulated scenarios including a terrorist attack with explosives and toxic chemical gas. The operation was aimed at promoting counter-terrorism awareness among the public and enhancing coordination in the Inter-departmental Counter Terrorism Unit (ICTU), established in April 2018. (Photo: China News Service)

