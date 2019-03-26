Leshan Giant Buddha to reopen on April 1

Work continues to restore the Giant Buddha of Leshan in Sichuan Province, March 25, 2019. Standing 71 meters high, the statue was carved out of a hillside in the 8th century and looks down on the confluence of three rivers. It will reopen to tourists on April 1 after undergoing repairs for the past six months. Mount Emei Scenic Area, including the Leshan Giant Buddha, was inscribed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 1996. (Photo: China News Service)

