Tong Ren Tang sees 2018 net profit up 11.5 pct

Traditional Chinese medicine leader Beijing Tong Ren Tang Co., Ltd. posted an 11.5 percent annual increase in net profit for 2018.



In its annual financial results filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the pharmaceutical firm said its net profit attributable to shareholders reached 1.13 billion yuan (168 million US dollars) last year.



In 2018, the company generated a revenue of 14.2 billion yuan, up 6.2 percent year on year.



Shares of Tong Ren Tang rose 1.22 percent to 29.77 percent at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in Shanghai.

