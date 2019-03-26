China to streamline procedures for exit-entry permit application

China will streamline procedures for applying for exit-entry permits for its citizens, according to the National Immigration Administration Tuesday.



Chinese citizens on the mainland, regardless of where they were born or live, will be able to apply for passports and travel passes for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan at any immigration administrations across the country starting April 1.



Citizens no longer need to return to their birthplaces to apply for exit-entry permits.



The administration estimated that more than 21 million exit-entry permits will be issued to applicants outside their birthplaces in 2019, saving applicants more than 20 billion yuan (around 3 billion US dollars) of transportation fees.

