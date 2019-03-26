Twins with two fathers enrages husband, refuses to care for other man’s child

Twin boys live in Central China's Hunan Province. Photo: VCG

A paternity test on twins revealed a woman's dark secret and infuriated her husband when the couple discovered one of the babies was not his.To gain household registration for their infant twins, the couple took a required paternity test and discovered the one-in-million chance that the woman's twins had the DNA of two men, the Fujian Daily reported.The woman's husband from Xiamen, Fujian Province said he wants nothing to do with the infant he isn't father. "I will definitely raise my child. But I'm still unwilling to raise the baby for another man."After the shocking test results the wife was forced to admit that she had a one-night stand.According to medical experts, twins born from two fathers, called heteropaternal superfecundation, occurs when two or more ova released in the same cycle are fertilized by sperm from two men.The newspaper did not report if the couple is still together, or if the other man plans to support his child.Fujian Daily