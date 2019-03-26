Qatar’s $434m desert rose museum finally blooms

Almost a decade in the making, three years late and at an estimated cost of $434 million, Qatar's vast national museum, built in the shape of a desert rose, opens this week.



A glittering ceremony, expected to include Qatar's ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, is to take place on Wednesday. The pale, futuristic 52,000 square meter structure located on Doha's waterfront will be the first notable building visitors to Qatar see as they make their way from the airport to the city center.



Among the exhibits is a 19th century carpet embroidered with 1.5 million Gulf pearls and the oldest Koran yet discovered in Qatar, also dating from the 1800s.



AFP





