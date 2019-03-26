Premier League teams to compete for Asia Trophy in Shanghai and Nanjing

English Premier League sides Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderer are set to compete for the Premier League Asia Trophy in China this summer, the league announced Tuesday.



All four teams will play in a double-header at Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre on July 17, with a third-place playoff and a final staged at Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai on July 20.



Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are making their third appearance in the tournament and won the trophy in 2013.



Newcastle United are taking part for the second time after featuring in the inaugural competition in 2003, while West Ham United participated in 2009 and Wolverhampton Wanderers are playing for the first time.



"We are delighted to be bringing the Premier League Asia Trophy to China this summer and playing in both ­Nanjing and Shanghai will be an exciting experience for the League and our clubs," said Richard Masters, Premier League Interim Chief Executive.



"The fans in Asia always offer us an extremely warm welcome and terrific support, and we look forward to seeing them in July."



The Premier League also assists ­China at an elite level through a formal partnership with the Chinese Super League and Chinese FA to help improve the professional game in the country.



It is the second Premier League Asia Trophy to be held in the Chinese mainland, with Beijing hosting the tournament in 2009.



Four Premier League teams took part in the 2017 edition, which featured Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion.



The Hong Kong Stadium hosted all the matches, with Liverpool beating Leicester City 2-1 in the final.





