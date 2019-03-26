Key Croatian bridge project gets second chance

Picture taken in September 2017 shows part of a support structure at the construction site of Peljesac bridge, near the village of Komarna on Croatia's Adriatic coast. Photo: VCG

For Ivica Granic, an experienced Croatian civil engineer who has been involved in the country's infrastructure projects for the last decade, quitting his job to join China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) temporarily was not an easy decision. But he made it nonetheless.It's all because of the Peljesac Bridge, the Chinese company's current project.Spanning the Mali Ston Bay over the Adriatic Sea, the 2.4-km four-lane bridge, once completed, will connect the country's southern tourist destination of Dubrovnik-Neretva County to the rest of the mainland, giving Croatia a land link bypassing territory belonging to Bosnia and Herzegovina.A few kilometers from the planned construction site, the Croatian coast is disconnected for about 20 kilometers by the town of Neum in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In summer, during the high tourist season, people must often wait a few hours in a queue at the border control just to pass through the short Bosnian coast, only to enter Croatian territory again.The bridge would save people that trouble. But in 2012, the government had to terminate construction that started in 2008 due to lack of funds.When the government decided in 2018 to continue with construction, a Chinese consortium led by CRBC won the bid for the first phase of the Peljesac Bridge and its access roads and construction began in July.The total value of the project is about 420 million euros, of which 357 million euros will be covered by European Union (EU) funds. This was the first time that a project funded mainly by EU money was given to the Chinese company.Proud to participate"I didn't have much information about CRBC before, but when I looked it up, I didn't have any doubt that this is a serious company," said the 38-year-old GranicAlthough working on the Peljesac Bridge is just a temporary job, as the project has to be finished by the summer of 2021, Granic decided to leave his previous job and accept the new challenge last October."I applied for the job because I wanted to be a part of such an important project. It's a big challenge to work on the biggest infrastructure project in the country. I'm sure many engineers would like to be in my place," Granic told Xinhua.In the past decade, Chinese companies have built seven out of the ten biggest bridges in the world in terms of the length of a single span. "This will be a good reference for me, and it is also very close to my home," he said.Granic is one of some 50 Croatians who are currently working on the project. Most of them are engineers or translators. He likes the well-organized working environment and is getting along well with his colleagues from China, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Togo.English is the working language here, and the Chinese contractor has chefs cooking Chinese food at the construction site. For those who don't like Chinese cuisine, CRBC orders local food from the nearby village of Komarna every day.Granic is from Metkovic, a town located just a half-hour drive from the work site. As a father of five children, it is important for him to be close to family, and he says the salary offered by CRBC is satisfying.More importantly, as a local who remembers vividly the disappointing termination of bridge construction several years ago, being able to work on the bridge is very important to him personally because it will benefit the local community."When the bridge is finished, life will be much easier for everyone here. Crossing two borders just to go to Dubrovnik is often very complicated and can take a lot of time," Granic said.At the moment, there are around 150 Chinese workers at the site, and most of them are living in the nearby coastal village of Komarna. It's a small village with fewer than 200 registered residents. Some have rented out their apartments to Chinese workers.Ivo Jerkovic, a young entrepreneur from Komarna, told Xinhua that they are preparing to open the first Chinese restaurant here in June.His company is leasing out rooms to Croatian and Chinese workers who are currently working on the bridge. "I'm really surprised how modest and professional Chinese people are. This is not just business cooperation - we have become real friends," Jerkovic said.He said that many Croatian and Chinese workers spend evenings in his restaurant, watching football matches and cooking local food.In April, work on the bridge will intensify as more people join the project.The contractor is building fully equipped container dormitories for the staff as local accommodation is running out.To date, the work is progressing faster than planned. "Xiong Cheng 1," the biggest pile driving barge in the world, has already driven nearly half of the 150 steel piles into the seabed of the Adriatic.Granic is impressed that many of his Chinese colleagues are young but very experienced. Zhang Fei, who is five years younger than Granic, had worked in major infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia and the Middle East before coming to Croatia."Chinese engineers show skill and competence, since they have worked on even more elaborate projects in their careers. I am sure that they will finish the bridge within the deadline," Granic said.In September 2012, when the government halted the bridge construction, local communities were so furious that they staged an unprecedented protest. Around 500 boats, yachts and other watercraft with several thousand people on board formed a spectacular "bridge" across the bay, connecting the north and south of Croatia, at least for a moment.Now a photo of this boat protest hangs on the wall of Granic's container office in Duboka, a small coastal village. Sitting at his desk, Granic has a perfect view of the Mali Ston Bay.