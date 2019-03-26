Democratic transition made region equitable, prosperous

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

The Tibet Autonomous Region in Southwest China used to be a "Lama entity" with religious and political conformity until 1959. Ten years after the founding of the People's Republic of China, the central government's political willingness to achieve low-class liberation and promote social progress started to exert an increasing influence on Tibetan society.On March 28, 1959, the central government dismissed Tibet's local authority and initiated democratic reforms. The reforms aimed to abolish serfdom, liberate millions of serfs and grant them land which turned out to be orderly and successful.China was extraordinarily frail in the 19th century. The nation's weakness in that colonial historical context lay in the obsolete economic, political and cultural patterns to organize the country. China's inability to keep pace with the era nearly led to national subjugation.For any society, difficulty itself can neither subvert the outdated order nor create a new one. However, it may give rise to the desire for change. Since the end of the 19th century, Chinese started to seek reforms.The historical fact that China's successful transition was undertaken by the Communist Party of China was an embryological phenomenon. After 1949, China restored sovereignty in the diplomatic field and rebuilt social order. The strength came from Marxism's pursuit for equality and Chinese communists' efforts to make the valued pursuit come true.For the capitalist world formed after 1500, China was a latecomer having endured hardships. In this regard, Tibet was not only a culturally distinct ethnic minority area within the country but also a remaining part of an almost completely premodern society. The Tibetan people showed medieval-style sturdiness.In re-examining the democratic reforms in Tibet, it is not hard to find unprecedented achievements there.First, the unequal system in Tibet was subverted. Under the system of slaves' personal bondage to the serf-owners before the reforms, serf-owners regarded serfs as "talking livestock." The dark medieval-style system could not have changed in a short time without the central government's involvement.Second, the reforms broke the religious rule in Tibet. Secularization is the basic characteristic of modern culture, and separation of religion from politics is the fundamental principle of modern politics. It is only a mirage to portray the old Tibet as paradise.Third, the central government strongly supported Tibet's development. An absurd expression described Tibet as China's colony. Looking through history, one can never find such a so-called colonial power consistently investing a considerable amount of resources in its colony and expecting nothing in return.The democratic reforms in Tibet 60 years ago were in fact a decisive political move by the Chinese central government to bring prosperity and equality in society.The land reform was completed in less than a year after the launch of democratic reforms. In a bid to seek understanding and cooperation from the upper class in Tibet, the central government used the redemption policy for temples and the landed aristocracy that had not taken part in the 1959 rebellion. This policy lowered the cost of reforms.After the reforms, several institutions never seen before appeared in Tibetan society. These included commercial logistic institutions based on national material resources, modern financial, educational, medical and health institutions, and mass media organizations.In addition, modern industrial enterprises and energy and transportation networks were gradually established. In the 21st century, the Qinghai-Tibet railway was eventually opened and turned the natural moat into a thoroughfare.The earth-shaking changes that have taken place in the 60 years since the reforms have profoundly impacted Tibetan social structure and its material and spiritual outlook. Modernization and development in Tibet is a process and not the end. It is impossible to achieve it at one stroke.Today's Tibet is still relatively weak economically compared with China's eastern coastal areas, and the region is constantly facing new challenges along with changing times. In any case, the democratic reforms in Tibet 60 years ago were undoubtedly an orderly social revolution of remarkable historical significance.The author is a professor with the School of Ethnology and Sociology, Yunnan University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn