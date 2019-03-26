Rail project helps Indonesian workers gain experience

Construction of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway station in eastern Jakarta, Indonesia is proving to be a learning opportunity for Indonesian workers, who have gained experience and knowledge of advanced Chinese rail technology.
One of the pieces of equipment in which they have shown the most interest is the gigantic Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), which arrived at the project site early last month after being shipped from Shanghai, China.
The TBM, which weighs 3,649 tons and has a diameter of 13.19 meters and a length of 102 meters, will be used to create a tunnel below the station near a key east Jakarta toll road.
The China-made TBM has a special shield tunneling technology that enables traffic on the ground to continue as usual while it drills the tunnel below.
Round-the-clock work has been jointly carried out by local and Chinese engineers to assemble the TBM since its arrival.
A local worker, who has been enthusiastically learning about assembly of the machinery, said knowledge and work experience with the TBM would be useful for further developing his career as an engineer.
"I need to get this experience as it uses high technology that I have not seen before. This is the largest of its kind that has ever been operated in Indonesia, so I am really excited to participate in this project," 38 year-old Ronald Lintang, an assistant engineer at the project, told Xinhua recently at the project site.
The man from Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, who coordinates technical jobs with contractors involved in the project, said that the TBM is expected to begin drilling the tunnel at the station by the end of this month.
To make the 1,885-meter tunnel, known as tunnel No. 1, the TBM will operate on a non-stop basis and drill about 8 to 10 meters per day.
Speaking highly of his country's first high-speed railway project, which will connect Jakarta and Bandung and enable people to travel between the two cities in just 45 minutes, Ronald Lintang said the modern train transport system will significantly boost the country's connectivity and economy.
The engineer, who has been working for Sinohydro Corporation for several years, said it is an honor to join the project, which will bring modern transportation technology to Indonesia.
"I will tell my son and my grandsons that I was involved in the first high-speed railway project in Indonesia. I really hope this kind of train can be developed to serve more cities in Indonesia."
Ronald Lintang said that he is one of about 200 local workers hired at the station project. He and other local workers joined around 60 Chinese engineers to complete their jobs at the site.
Cultural differences are no longer an issue in the project, he said. Local workers and the Chinese engineers have now become familiar with each other. "This is a good idea to bring us together in doing the job here. The Chinese engineers are teaching local workers new technologies as planned," he said.
With the construction of the high-speed railway project under the framework of China's Belt and Road
Initiative, Indonesia will be the first country in the region to gain more opportunities for faster economic growth, he said. "This will be the actual manifestation of shared prosperity initiated by China. Hopefully, the high-speed railway will further spur our country's economy," Ronald Lintang said.
The Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway is expected to be completed in mid-2021.