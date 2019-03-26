Tibet’s development trumps West’s canards on rights

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
Some Western countries have long been misleading people about the so-called human rights issue in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Their baseless arguments include "humanitarian intervention," "human rights without frontiers" and "human rights above sovereignty." These false notions, however, have not been acknowledged by the UN or by countries and people known to uphold justice.
The so-called human rights issue in Tibet is based on fallacious arguments. By hyping up the rights issue, the West intends to stoke "Tibet's independence." Under the guise of protecting human rights, some US-led Western countries even started the Kosovo war, Iraq war and intervened in the Syrian civil war.
The old Tibet was reeling under feudal serfdom. The serfs had no rights, were treated like animals, and suffered torture and exploitation. The rights situation back then was dreadful, but Western media has always overlooked it.
Thanks to the democratic reforms in 1959, serfdom was abolished, marking the emancipation of 1 million serfs. Granting Tibet regional ethnic autonomy has made people there masters of their fate.
Ethnic minorities now enjoy equal rights in politics, economy, culture and society. The right to use their own spoken and written languages is respected and guaranteed. As healthcare has improved, the average life expectancy has increased. But Western media chose to ignore these facts.
The crux of the human rights issue in Tibet is survival and development. If people's basic needs cannot be met, so-called human rights are a luxury. After 40 years of reform and opening-up, China has solved food and clothing problems. The country is now the world's second largest economy, and has made huge progress in economy, politics, culture, healthcare and sports. China's human rights conditions have also improved. As a part of China, Tibet is no exception.
Take Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. After reform and opening-up, Lhasa has been put on the fast track to development and prosperity. In 2017, Lhasa's GDP reached 47.9 billion yuan ($7.1 billion) - 206 times of what it was in 1978. With a solid economic foundation, living standards will certainly rise, and people will also enjoy more human rights.
During China's two sessions this year, more than 10 "human rights organizations" formed a so-called Coalition to Advance Religious Freedom in China. On March 4, US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, Sam Brownback, announced formation of the coalition at a press conference.
"We are deeply concerned by the Chinese government's tightening restrictions on religious practice," Brownback said.
As this year marks the 60th anniversary of the democratic reforms in Tibet, some Western media outlets also claimed that China is "closely questioning Tibetan pilgrims."
Western human rights defenders always take a distorted view of China's religious and human rights issue. They have turned a deaf ear to these facts: China's policies of protecting freedom of religious belief have been consistent; the Dalai Lama group incited self-immolations; Xinjiang
vocational education and training centers have provided trainees skills to help them return to society; pilgrims in Tibet now enjoy their freedom.
Human rights defenders always smear China's rights approach. They will criticize China no matter what the country does.
Thanks to the tireless efforts of all ethnic groups in China, the country has made great economic and social achievements. These are undeniable objective facts, which speak louder than words. Strong and confident Chinese people can ignore groundless accusations by the West. The author is an ethnic studies expert and professor at Tibet University in Lhasa. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn