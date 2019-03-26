New British play examines the dilemma of China’s ‘leftover women’

Promotional material for Under the Umbrella Photo: Courtesy of Robert Day

By Sun Wei in LondonSet in Coventry in Britain and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province in China, the heroine of the new play Under the Umbrella is a smart young woman. However, Wei has turned 27 and her grandmother is now worried. The age brings with it the label of shengnü, or leftover woman, in China, which means a husband must be found before it's too late.Unbeknownst to Wei, her grandmother and her mother affix Wei's dating profile onto an umbrella and join the hundreds of parents at the Marriage Market in Guangzhou, where the only successful transaction is arranging a blind date for your child.Wei feels pulled in two directions by her family's expectations and her life in Britain and begins asking whether being single is just too much of a hassle. Can Wei find a way out of this dilemma without compromising her original hopes and ambitions? The compelling new play Under the Umbrella by Amy Ng (Acceptance, Shangri-La), explores tradition, trauma and triumph in the art of finding love.The third genderBased on an original idea by Lian Wilkinson, Under the Umbrella was written by Ng and is being directed by Justine Themen.Ng explained that the title has quite a few layers of meaning. In the marriage market, the CVs of the children are put on the umbrella, "so I was wondering what's underneath that. Is the real person underneath these CVs?" Ng said.According to Ng, men in China prefer to marry women who are more educated than themselves. Class B men choose class C women. Class A choose class B. Wei is considered a class A woman because she is pursuing a PhD.In China, there is a joke that a female PhD is considered a sexless third gender apart from male and female. More women are seeking advanced degrees than ever before, but as their numbers increase so do the criticism and ridicule levelled at them.Ng told the Global Times,"Women are so undervalued in Chinese society... No man wants a woman that earns more than him and who has better education than him."After the play debuted at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry earlier this month, some Chinese audience members commented that the play felt far too real as it reflected everyday reality back home. Despite their success at work or study, unmarried Chinese women in their late 20s are subject to constant pressure to find a husband.However, the marriage market is more for the anxious parents. Rachel Qiu, a 29-year-old UCL graduate told the Global Times that her parents urged her to attend the popular Chinese dating show If You are the One when it held a special British section."My parents might feel better by doing this because at least they feel they are doing something for me, rather than sitting at home being anxious," Qiu said, adding that at the moment she is focusing on her career and will wait for the right one after she gets more settled in Britain.Universal dilemmaThe "leftover women" phenomenon has been the subject of several books, among which a popular account in English was written by the formerly Beijing-based US author Roseann Lake. Lake takes note of the perception that "the more educated a Chinese woman becomes, the more difficult it is for her to find a life partner".The new play also examines how women are valued in Chinese society and in the West, and how they cope with the different cultures. Wei has a British housemate Lucy, who goes on dating app Tinder quite a lot."There's a lot of pressure on women here too, especially with their biological clocks and everything. Like you know that when they reach 35 and it's hard to have a baby," Ng said, adding that she wants audiences to look at this play about the value of women, how society values women and how women push back against that.If a woman wants to pursue a PhD, she will most likely be at least 26 or 27 before she graduates."It's something that you don't think about so much in your 20s and then suddenly in your 30s, it comes crashing down on you that there is actually a time limit," Ng said, adding that while this dilemma affects women in their late 20s in China and those in their mid-30s in the West, but in the end "it's not that different."Bridget Jones's Diary and Sex in the City are novels and shows describing the life of women in their 30s who are in panic mode about being single. The reasons may be the desire to have a baby before its too late, worrying about not being liked by men, or pressure from family members.Western women seem to have more options though. For example, some might decide to go to a sperm bank and have a child by themselves. However, in the relatively conservative culture of China, this option can be more problematic for a woman.After its debut in Coventry, the play kicked off its nation tour, which comes to an end on March 30.