China’s anesthesia technology has reached the world level

An anesthesiologist anesthetizes a patient before surgery. Photo: IC

China's anesthesia technology has reached that of developed countries, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.The anesthesia-related mortality rate has dropped to an average of 12 per million, approaching the average level of 10 per million in developed countries. Anesthesia technology has also expanded greatly, with new applications, including during labor.Major hospitals across the country have established dedicated clinics for preoperative anesthesia evaluation, easing clinical pain and follow-up guidance, CCTV reported.China's National Health Commission (NHC) issued a notice in August 2018, requiring hospitals to expand the range of anesthesia-related services, promote pain management to grass-root levels, and explore new models of household pain management.Some people worry that using pain relief during labor will affect the intelligence development of newborns. A common practice for decades in many other countries, an epidural is an injection into the epidural space of the spinal cord to block pain. As such, the drug is nowhere near the child and cannot affect it.On March 18, The NHC said 931 hospitals would be promoting the use of pain relief during labor. However, there is a severe shortage of qualified anesthesiologists nationwide, and China needs at least another 300,000 anesthesiologists if the standard of 2.5 per 10,000 people is to be met, according to news portal thepaper.com. The profession suffers from low job satisfaction and high job burnout, according to a survey conducted among anesthesiologists in North China's Beijing and Tianjin municipalities and Hebei Province.