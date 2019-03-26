Journalists from 20 countries visit Iran in one month

Iran hosted journalists and press people from 20 countries across the world from February 20 to March 21, 2019.

A total number of 66 visas were issued for foreign journalists and press staff for media work in Iran during the period.They were affiliated to 35 media from across the world, but most of them were from Afghanistan, France, US, UK, Sweden and Belgium.Spanish, Iraqi, Singaporian, Bulgarian, Egyptian, Vietnamese, Japanese, Pakistani, Qatari, Czech and Deutch journalists were also on the list with high visa requests.Broadcasts, news agencies, periodicals, dailies and press institutes, film making companies and freelancers applied for Iran's visa during the one-month period.