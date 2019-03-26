Pakistani court grants bail to ex-PM Sharif for health reasons

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year jail term in a corruption case, on health grounds for six weeks, Sharif's lawyers and local media reports said.



A three-member bench accepted an application for interim bail to Sharif, his lawyer Khawaja Haris told reporters after the judges delivered the verdict. The court suspended Sharif's jail term for six weeks and it could be extended, according to a short order.



The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, ruled that the former prime minister shall not go abroad or shall get treatment anywhere in the country on his own choice.



The court said Sharif will surrender to the law and will go to jail after the six-week interim bail, adding that he can approach a high court for permanent bail.



Giving arguments for bail-on-health-grounds application, Haris had sought 8-week time for "stress free" medical treatment outside jail. He said Sharif's defense counsel will submit a report after eight weeks. He told the court that the life of his client is at risk.



Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi welcomed the verdict and said the federal government had opposed the bail but the court has given relief to Sharif.

